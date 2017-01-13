El Reno Mayor Shares Winter Weather Preparation Plea On Social M - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

El Reno Mayor Shares Winter Weather Preparation Plea On Social Media

By Sylvia Corkill, News 9
EL RENO, Oklahoma -

El Reno mayor Matt White posted a video message to the city's Facebook page on Thursday pleading with the public yesterday to prepare for the worst because things could change at any moment.

Mayor White also emphasized the importance of checking on the elderly over the next couple of days.

As a reminder, El Reno canceled school for Friday.

