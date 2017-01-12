Metro Residents Prepare For Possible Outages - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Metro Residents Prepare For Possible Outages

EDMOND, Oklahoma -

In recent days, hundreds of additional customers poured into the Ace Hardware near 15th and Broadway in Edmond, trying to prepare for a possible power outage.

Edmond resident David Lowry stopped by to get a few things.

“I’m worried about this one because if the power lines snap, I want to be warm. So I have some kerosene, I have a heater and I’ve got a little ice melt in case I have to walk outside,” he said.

“It’s the de-icers, the ice melts, those are going out like crazy. Generators – you can’t keep in stock right now,” said General Manager Terry

Yontz said another batch of generators was on the way Thursday, and they'll sell fast.

Experts said never use a generator inside a home, garage, basement or any partially enclosed area. And to keep the generator away from windows and vents that could allow carbon monoxide in.

When the power is out, experts say it's also good to unplug your appliances and other electronics. Having batteries and a flashlight, in your emergency kit is also recommended.

Click here to view the Red Cross Power Outage Checklist.

And try to stay off the icy roads, if possible. “I’m just going to hunker down and watch News 9,” Lowry said.

