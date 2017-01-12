Gov. Fallin Declares State Of Emergency Due To Approaching Ice S - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Gov. Fallin Declares State Of Emergency Due To Approaching Ice Storm

By News9.com and Wire Reports
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Gov. Mary Fallin has declared a state of emergency for all 77 Oklahoma counties in advance of a winter storm that's forecast to bring crippling ice accumulations and heavy rain to the state.

Fallin issued the declaration Thursday after the National Weather Service in Norman issued an ice storm warning for much of northern and northwestern Oklahoma. Forecasters say the warning goes into effect on Friday. Ice accumulations may exceed one-half inch by Saturday and may cause power outages.

The disaster declaration says the State Emergency Operations Plan has been activated and that the resources of all state departments and agencies will be made available to meet the winter weather emergency.

Fallin also issued an executive order Thursday suspending size and weight regulations for oversized vehicles to expedite relief efforts.

In addition, the Commissioner of Public Safety says its department will temporarily reduce non-essential services beginning at 6 a.m. Friday and ending at 5 p.m. for Payne, Noble, Kay, Pawnee, and Osage County. 

Also due to the declaration, the Oklahoma Blood Institute says its urging donors to make a blood donation. OBI says during severe winter weather conditions, there's often a need for more blood supply due to weather-related incidents. You can call 1-877-340-8777 or visit obi.org to find a donor center or mobile site close to you and make an appointment.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com
