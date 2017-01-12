OKC Police Search For Armed Robbery Suspects Caught On Surveillance Video

The Oklahoma City Police Department is searching for two suspects after a violent armed robbery in Southwest Oklahoma City.

Surveillance video at S&H Food Mart on 709 59th Street clearly shows the incident that happened Monday just after 6 p.m when two armed men entered the store.

"One of the men had an assault rifle that was pointing at the store clerk, while another was armed with a pistol," said Master Sergeant Gary Knight.

Police reports show they told the clerk, who is also the store manager, to "open the register." The victim didn't see it coming and was on the phone when the suspects barged in.

According to police, one man was behind the counter with a pistol. He fumbled for money and jumped over the counter, while the other suspect had his assault rifle pointed at the victim the entire time, officers said. Both of the suspects were gone in under a minute, and fled the scene on foot, according to authorities.

"Interesting side note on this is one of the men had come into the store a few hours earlier," said Knight.

Police said the suspect bought something from the store and was wearing the same hat that he wore during the robbery. Police said the earlier surveillance video gave them a crystal clear view of his face.

The suspect, who is behind the counter in the surveillance video, is described as a Hispanic man with a mustache in his late teens to early twenties, according to police. The second suspect is also a Hispanic man, but heavier set, officers said. The victim believes the two are about the same age.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information on the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.