Bison First In Preseason GAC Baseball Poll - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Bison First In Preseason GAC Baseball Poll

Posted: Updated:
SHAWNEE, Oklahoma -

After being ranked ninth in the preseason Great American Coaches poll last season, the Bison went out, finished third and won the NCCAA national championship. The league's coaches took note.
 
Oklahoma Baptist is ranked No. 1 in the GAC preseason coaches' poll for 2017.
 
"After a year of going through the league and seeing how tough it is, it's an honor to be ranked No. 1," said OBU Coach Bobby Cox, who eclipsed the 1,250-win mark last season. "It is a surprise. We've got a solid core of players back, but there's a lot of baseball to be played."
 
OBU was 43-15 overall last season and 22-11 in the GAC, ending the year on a 15-game win streak.
 
The Bison received four of 12 first-place votes and four teams collected the top spot on the ballot, indicating a possible tight and exciting race this spring. OBU had 112 points in the poll.
 
GAC Tournament champion Arkansas-Monticello and regular season champion Southwestern Oklahoma State tied for second in the poll at 101 points with UAM getting three first-place votes and SWOSU two. Southern Arkansas had the remaining three first-place votes and finished with 96 points.
 
Henderson State leads the middle third of the GAC with 82 points, followed by Southeastern Oklahoma State (70), Arkansas Tech (65) and Harding (56). The lower third is led by East Central in ninth at 39, followed by Northwestern Oklahoma State (30), Ouachita Baptist (29) and Southern Nazarene (11).
 
The Bison open the season at home Feb. 3 against Baker University at 5 p.m.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on News9.com

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • OKC Dodgers

    Cheer on the OKC Dodgers. Get your tickets and team information today.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.