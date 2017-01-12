Edmond Man Faces Sexual Battery Charge In Alleged Assault

An Edmond man is facing a charge of sexual battery after he assaulted a woman in her late 60’s last month, according to an Oklahoma City police report.

The alleged victim told police she went to a home in the 19000 block of Thomas Ct. to help Jason Haddad, 27, stage his home for sale. The woman told police when she arrived at the home about 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 21st, Haddad appeared to be “high” and that “his movements were very erratic.”

Haddad asked the woman if she liked to get high, according to the police report. The alleged victim told police that Haddad claimed to work for the mafia in Canada and also for the special forces.

According to police, the woman looked around the house and then entered Haddad’s bedroom where she noticed a large amount of “condoms” and sexual devises. The alleged victim then advised Haddad to remove some hydroponic lights from a room and he responded, “If they don’t like the lights, they won’t like what’s inside of the closet.”

The alleged victim told police that Haddad then pulled a sexual devise from his closet and asked her to touch it. She declined. Haddad then pulled down his pants and forced the woman’s hand onto his genital area, police said. Haddad said, “You’re shy. I like them shy,” and “I like older women,” according to the police report.

The woman told police Haddad then told her he was going to bend her over the bed and assault her. She yelled at him and then pulled away, police said. When she left. Haddad responded, “It’s our little secret,” according to police.

Haddad later texted the alleged victim, “Thank you so much for everything. The house looks impeccable.”

Haddad was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on Jan. 11th facing complaints of assault with intent to commit rape and sexual battery. His bond was set at $25,000.