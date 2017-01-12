Dangerous Ice Storm Bearing Down On Oklahoma

5 p.m.: Light precipitation moves in after midnight. Freezing rain mixing with sleet will be what we initially see overnight before transitioning to all freezing rain during the day Friday.

Temperatures drop to the upper 20s Friday morning. Highs top out in the low 30s in the afternoon.

Roads will be slick in the morning with some improvement later in the day. Roads will worsen after sunset Friday through Saturday morning with additional freezing rain likely.

Crews with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) are monitoring the situation and have already been prepping salt and sand trucks ahead of the ice storm.

Residents are strongly encouraged to avoid traveling during the storm, if possible. It you must travel, ODOT suggests the following:

Stay at least 200 feet behind road clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can engage plowing or spreading materials without notice.

Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.

3:45 p.m.: Ice Storm Warning has been issued for northwest Oklahoma from 6 a.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Sunday. A Freezing Rain Advisory for central and southwest Oklahoma runs from midnight through 6 p.m. Saturday.

11:00 a.m.: By this time tomorrow we will likely see freezing drizzle and even some light sleet in central and northern Okla. This will cause a slick Friday morning drive. This will transition to all freezing rain through the day.

Freezing rain will likely come in waves over the next three days. There will be dry periods too. Heaviest totals still look to be in the northwest parts of the state. This area could be in for a very damaging storm.

OKC Metro: There will be a fine line in the metro between heavy icing to the NW and light icy to the SE. This line could still shift. If you have questions, please ask. We will keep you updated. Stay with News9, we will keep you advised