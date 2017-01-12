OKCPD Need Help Finding Armed Robbery Suspects - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKCPD Need Help Finding Armed Robbery Suspects

Posted: Updated:
By Cole Poland, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The men in photos robbed an individual while armed at a drive-thru ATM near SW 44th and Penn, police say. 

When the victim drove up to the ATM, the suspects snuck up on him with a gun and tried to even take his car. The victim was not hurt. 

The suspects were only able to steal a small amount of money and the victim's cell phone. 

The suspects are described as: 

- White male, 16-18 years old, 5'8, blonde hair, wearing a blue hoodie 

- Small, Hispanic male, 16-18 years old, wearing a grey hoodie 

- Tall, native american male, 16-18 years of age, wearing a dark grey hoodie. 

If you have any information as to the identity of the suspects, please contact Crime Stoppers.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.