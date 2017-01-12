OKCPD Need Help Finding Armed Robbery Suspects

OKLAHOMA CITY -
The men in photos robbed an individual while armed at a drive-thru ATM near SW 44th and Penn, police say.
When the victim drove up to the ATM, the suspects snuck up on him with a gun and tried to even take his car. The victim was not hurt.
The suspects were only able to steal a small amount of money and the victim's cell phone.
The suspects are described as:
- White male, 16-18 years old, 5'8, blonde hair, wearing a blue hoodie
- Small, Hispanic male, 16-18 years old, wearing a grey hoodie
- Tall, native american male, 16-18 years of age, wearing a dark grey hoodie.
If you have any information as to the identity of the suspects, please contact Crime Stoppers.