6-Hour Standoff In Moore Ends With Arrest

By Sylvia Corkill, News 9
MOORE, Oklahoma -

A Moore man is in custody following a 6-hour standoff that began when police were called to investigate a domestic dispute.

The suspect has been identified as Derek Varner. He finally went peacefully with police, after they talked him out of the house, near SE 34th and Broadway.

"When officers arrived they heard gunshots appeared to be outside the residence," Sgt. Jeremy Lewis, Moore Police public information officer, told News 9, "they were able to get the wife of the suspect to a safe area."

Police ordered around a dozen residents to evacuate or to stay inside their homes.

Police were able to see Varner in the back of the house moving around and, at one point, he even fell asleep. He eventually woke up and after hours of negotiating, exited the home and was arrested.

Police tell us Varner was extremely intoxicated and could not remember firing a gun. As for his wife, while police were able to get her out of the house, we don't know if she was harmed.

