OKC, OG&E Prepare As Cold Comes In - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OKC, OG&E Prepare As Cold Comes In

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Arctic air is here and the ice is on its way.

Tonight, 1,100 linemen, 100 assessors, and 65 vegetation crews are coming in to help OG&E crews during the upcoming storm.

“With an ice storm," says Kathleen O’Shea of OG&E, "it’s probably going to be at least two to three days before your power might be restored.”

Oklahoma City will begin de-icing roadways starting this afternoon. Staff will work 28-32 trucks for 12 hour shifts with snow routes the priority. Rain can wash away salt on roads.

OG&E recommends having an ice scraper or de-icer in your car.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.