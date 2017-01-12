OKC, OG&E Prepare As Cold Comes In

The Arctic air is here and the ice is on its way.

Tonight, 1,100 linemen, 100 assessors, and 65 vegetation crews are coming in to help OG&E crews during the upcoming storm.

“With an ice storm," says Kathleen O’Shea of OG&E, "it’s probably going to be at least two to three days before your power might be restored.”

Oklahoma City will begin de-icing roadways starting this afternoon. Staff will work 28-32 trucks for 12 hour shifts with snow routes the priority. Rain can wash away salt on roads.

OG&E recommends having an ice scraper or de-icer in your car.