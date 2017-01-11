Thunder Win Third-Straight Behind Westbrook's 18th Triple-Double

Russell Westbrook tallied his 18th triple-double of the season as the Thunder won its third consecutive game with a 103-95 win over the Grizzlies.

Westbrook finished with 23 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists as he records the first triple-double of his career against Memphis.

In a game the Thunder led from start to finish, the Grizzlies cut OKC’s lead to 88-86 with just under three minutes to play on a Zach Randolph jumper. With Memphis putting on the pressure, OKC had one more run up its sleeve.

Enes Kanter got things rolling with a put-back, but it was Steven Adams who came up with the game’s biggest play shortly after.

Memphis point guard, Mike Conley, looked to have an easy fast break layup following a steal, but Adams’ hustle to chase him down made Conley think twice and instead pulled back to set up the offense. While the Grizzlies went through their set, Adams remained on the gritty guard throughout the entire possession, then blocked Conley’s 3-point attempt that would’ve brought Memphis within one point had it gone through.

Steven Adams with the block, Victor Oladipo drills the 3 and the Thunder pull ahead late#ThunderUP pic.twitter.com/qDt8UvNXPh — Audible Sports (@AudibleSports) January 12, 2017

Westbrook quickly corralled the loose ball, sprinted up court before finding Victor Oladipo for a wide-open money ball on the right side that nearly blew the roof off The Peake. If Oladipo’s dagger wasn’t enough, Jerami Grant put the game out of reach with an and-one slam to cap off an 8-to-0 run as the Thunder went up 10 points and coasted the rest of the way.

Kanter had another solid game leading the second unit and finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds in 30 minutes of action. Oladipo added 16 points while Adams contributed 12 points and eight rebounds.

Conley led the Grizzlies with 22 points as five Memphis players scored in double digits.

The Thunder will be back in action on Friday when they take on the Timberwolves.