Thunder Win Third-Straight Behind Westbrook's 18th Triple-Double

Paul George received a warm welcome when he stepped off the plane yesterday in Oklahoma City.More >>
The Thunder are in a good spot in the West at the season's halfway mark.More >>
This week on the Blitz... This week's viewer question: James wants to know... "How worried are you now that Russell Westbrook hasn't signed his supermax extension?"More >>
The Oklahoma City Thunder introduced its newest star, Paul George, in a press conference Wednesday.More >>
Paul George received a warm welcome when he stepped off the plane yesterday in Oklahoma City.More >>
