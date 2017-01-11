Your 2 Cents: President Obama Gives Farewell Speech In Chicago - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Your 2 Cents: President Obama Gives Farewell Speech In Chicago

Posted: Updated:

President Obama gave his farewell speech Tuesday night.

It was 50 minutes long, he cast his vision for America again, and offered a tribute to the first lady.

Supporter or not, I thought it was a touching farewell.

Here's what you had to say about it:

Audrey first, "He has a gift a drawing people in, making them feel at ease with a bunch of sweet nothings. I do appreciate the class the family demonstrates."

Mohauna writes, "In my humble opinion President Obama was classy on day 1 and will remain classy forever in my book"

Julie says, "It was a good speech. He made his vision of how America should be very clear. I'm ready to make America great again."

From Mike, "I never voted for the Guy, but I will say the guy can give a heck of speech. He's can spread it pretty smooth!"

Curtis asks, "How many times did he say 'I'? Isn't America 'we'?"

Cindy writes, "He didn't blame anyone for things that "went south" or take all the credit for the things that took place during his presidency"

From Jim, "There were too many lies to take it seriously, but I expected nothing less."

Finally, from Cyndy, "I'm going to miss President Obama. Really looking forward to Trump's farewell speech"

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's YOUR 2 Cents.

