Charges Filed Against Driver In Deadly Hit-And-Run Crash

The Oklahoma County district attorney filed charges against a man accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian in December in southwest Oklahoma City.

Lori Stroud said she and her husband Wayne were married almost 10 years. She said they both dealt with disabilities and took care of each other.

On the night of Dec. 23, Lori and Wayne Stroud were walking across the street near SW 59 and Barnes. Police said 30-year-old Randy McDowall was speeding when the vehicle hit and killed Wayne Stroud.

Police said McDowall tried to leave the scene and ended up hitting another car driven by Shannon McIntyre.

She had a 3-month-old and 4-year-old with her. She said both kids were OK and she only hurt her ankle.

After the second crash, a witness stopped McDowall from leaving the scene and officers arrested him, police said.

Court filings show McDowall now faces charges including second-degree murder and DUI. He’s being held without bond, according to online jail records.

In the affidavit, police said McDowall has two previous DUI convictions out of North Dakota on his record.

If you would like to help Lori Stroud, you can contact Kathy at the Country Club Apartments at (405) 681-8289.