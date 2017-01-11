Anonymous Tips Lead Police To Arrest In Serial Burglary Case - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Anonymous Tips Lead Police To Arrest In Serial Burglary Case

Posted: Updated:
Edmond police said anonymous tips led to the arrest of a Guthrie man for a rash of recent home burglaries. Edmond police said anonymous tips led to the arrest of a Guthrie man for a rash of recent home burglaries.
EDMOND, Oklahoma -

Edmond police said anonymous tips led to the arrest of a Guthrie man for a rash of recent home burglaries. 

The crimes began in Edmond and Logan County back in October. 

One of the victims was an Oklahoma City police officer. 

Shortly after Edmond police posted surveillance video of the heist on their Facebook page in November, at least two anonymous tipsters identified 36-year-old Greg Quilimaco, of Guthrie, as the suspect in the video. 

Last month, Quilimaco was arrested during a traffic stop in Gray County, Texas. 

Police said he was carrying methamphetamine and was in possession of stolen property. 

Police say the suspect was carrying part of Chad Rutledge’s gold coin collection he reportedly stolen back on November 17.  Rutledge said he’s been in contact with investigators.

“There for the longest time, I had almost given up hope. I think there’s a light at the end of the tunnel,” he said. 

Police said it’s very possible Quilimaco had accomplices, and it is something they are investigating.  

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.