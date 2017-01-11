Anonymous Tips Lead Police To Arrest In Serial Burglary Case

Edmond police said anonymous tips led to the arrest of a Guthrie man for a rash of recent home burglaries.

The crimes began in Edmond and Logan County back in October.

One of the victims was an Oklahoma City police officer.

Shortly after Edmond police posted surveillance video of the heist on their Facebook page in November, at least two anonymous tipsters identified 36-year-old Greg Quilimaco, of Guthrie, as the suspect in the video.

Last month, Quilimaco was arrested during a traffic stop in Gray County, Texas.

Police said he was carrying methamphetamine and was in possession of stolen property.

Police say the suspect was carrying part of Chad Rutledge’s gold coin collection he reportedly stolen back on November 17. Rutledge said he’s been in contact with investigators.

“There for the longest time, I had almost given up hope. I think there’s a light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

Police said it’s very possible Quilimaco had accomplices, and it is something they are investigating.