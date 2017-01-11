One Dead After Multiple Vehicle Wreck In SW OKC

One person is dead after a multiple vehicle crash Wednesday night in southwest Oklahoma City, police said.

One person is dead after a multiple vehicle crash Wednesday night in southwest Oklahoma City, police said.

The wreck happened about 6:40 p.m. near SW 119 and May Avenue. Three vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police said they do not know how many more were injured in the wreck but the injured were taken to a local hospital.

An officer was nearby the crash when it was reported and immediately helped victims get out of vehicles, a police spokeswoman said.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.