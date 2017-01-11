Oklahomans On List Of Potential Members In Trump Administration

We are just over a week away from the Presidential Inauguration and several Oklahomans are making headlines.

Oklahoma, normally a state taken for granted by D.C. politics, has now become a hot bed for potential members of this new administration.

In his first news conference since July, President-elect Trump took on questions about conflicts of interest, still declining to release his tax returns. He said Americans don't care.

“The only ones that care about my tax returns are the reporters, ok? They're the only ones. No, I don't think so. I won. I became President. No, I don't think they care at all,” said President-elect Trump.

But while Trump continues to refuse, his pick to lead the EPA, Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, is one of the few nominees to clear federal ethics rules.

According to documents from the Office of Governmental Ethics, Pruitt is vowing to resign from several positions including the chair of the Conservative Rule of Law Defense Fund and his title of Attorney General. He also disclosed more than a dozen financial holdings and his mortgage, totaling more than one and half-million dollars. His hearing is set for January 18.

And there's still speculation about several Oklahomans potentially lined up for positions. Representative Jim Bridenstine, a space exploration advocate, has been rumored to be Trump's pick to head NASA. Representative Mark-Wayne Mullin is still on the list to head the Bureau of Indian Affairs. Although neither office responded to questions for comment, Oklahoma political analysts say any “Okies” in the White House should be celebrated.

“We should always look at where worthy Oklahomans rising to national power and positions that fit their background and abilities and be happy about it,” said Pat McGuigan with CapitolBeatOK.

Despite Oklahoma's prominence in his administration and being the first state called for him in November, Trump neglected to make a visit during his “Thank You” tour.