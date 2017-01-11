Good Samaritans Help Grandmother After Thieves Steal Her Purse

A good Samaritan helped Oklahoma City police catch a couple of thieves who swiped a 64-year-old woman's purse at a local Taco Bell.

“I heard a woman say, 'no, no, no,'” said Chad Shuford.

Shuford said he saw the thieves grab the purse and took off after them.

He is a perfect example of being in the right place at the right time. He helped police locate and identify the two young crooks.

Shuford said he was getting lunch on Monday at the Taco Bell near NW 23 and May Avenue, when he saw two guys running out the door with the older woman's purse. A woman who was there with her daughter and 8-week-old grandchild.

“My first instinct was she's not going to be able to catch them, and I think that I can,” said Shuford.

He said the thieves ran down an alley trying to get away, but workers at Nearby Kelly Paints heard the commotion and came out to help, and spotted one of the suspects.

“When he jumped across the fence, he didn't think anyone was going to be there and his eyes got real big,” said William Dunlap. “I said, 'Hey, where are you going?'”

Shuford tried to cut them off up ahead. He said he ran around a nearby business, hopped a locked fence and cornered the crooks just a couple houses away.

“It was just natural instincts for me to go after the guys,” said Shuford. “There was nothing that stopped me. I did have the thought I hope these guys don't have a gun.”

The two young guys did not, but they kept running. However, police were able to catch them with their K-9 and arrested them just a few minutes later.

As for the purse, they ditched it during the chase, but Dunlap found it and gave it back to the women.

Both men are just glad they were able to help, and the women were thrilled the men saved the day.

“They hugged me and told me thank you, you know and shook my hand,” said Shuford. “Glad that I was there and it felt good.”

Police arrested Austin Canalas, 21, and Devin Canales, 23. They are out of jail and charges are pending.