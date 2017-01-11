One Injured, Three Arrested After Shooting In Lincoln County

Authorities in Lincoln County have arrested three people after an shooting Wednesday evening.

The Lincoln County sheriff’s office confirmed with News 9 that the shooting happened near the town of Davenport, Okla. The Lincoln County sheriff said someone stole a man's bike and the bike was shot.

Two suspects ran in a white short bus with the bike to the town of Kendrick, Okla. Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was overhead and witnessed police arresting two individuals at the scene in Kendrick.

One victim in Davenport has been taken to Stroud Regional Medical Center, police said. He does not have life-threatening injuries.

