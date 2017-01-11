Blueberry Orange Rustic Tart - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Blueberry Orange Rustic Tart

  • 1 refrigerated pie crust
  • 1/4 cup orange marmalade
  • 1 cup fresh blueberries
  • 1/4 cup candied pecans, chopped
  • 1 egg beaten
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla paste
  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  2. Unroll the refrigerated pie crust and place in the center of the baking sheet.
  3. Spread the orange marmalade all over the pie crust but leave a 1 inch border around the edge without jam on it.
  4. Sprinkle the fresh blueberries in the center of the crust and spread out.
  5. Fold in the edges leaving the center open.
  6. Sprinkle with candied pecans. Drizzle with vanilla paste. Brush the edges with egg wash.
  7. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until the pie is golden brown.

