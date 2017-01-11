Thursday To See Cold Front Before Probable Ice Storm Early Friday

Skies will become mostly cloudy Wednesday night with temperatures dropping to the low 30s overnight.
A cold front will come through after midnight but rain chances will hold off until Thursday afternoon and only for southeast Oklahoma. The rest of us will be cloudy and chilly Thursday.
1/11/2017 Related Story: Be Prepared For Icy Weather Coming In Late Thursday, Early Friday
Our winter storm will begin to move in on Friday morning. Rain will start early and continue off an on throughout the day with temperatures just below freezing. There will be slick spots early, especially the bridges and overpasses.
Roads will worsen Friday night and Saturday morning as more rounds of freezing rain move in and temperatures dip a few degrees below freezing.
