Cowboys Try To Halt Skid Against Cyclones

Jawun Evans and Oklahoma State desperately need a win as the Cowboys look to avoid their worst start conference start since the Big 8 days. They’ll get a chance at home tonight against Iowa State at 8 p.m. CT.

It’s been a rough start to the Big 12 schedule for OSU (10-5, 0-3), which surprised many by going 10-2 during the non-conference slate. Evans had the worst performance of his season in Saturday’s road loss to No. 2 Baylor, finishing with eight points on 2-of-12 shooting. Leyton Hammonds couldn’t get his shot to fall either, shooting 3-for-13 and 0-for-5 from three-point range.

Now, they’ll have to pull themselves together against a veteran Iowa State team that gets 67 percent of its scoring from its core four of Monte Morris, Naz Long, Deonte Burton and Matt Thomas. Long, who has been at ISU longer than Perry Ellis was at KU, leads the team with a career-high 15.4 ppg at the shooting guard position. Morris, in his fourth year as a starter, averages 14.9 points and 5.7 assists at the point.

The 6-foot-5 power forward Burton leads the team in rebounding and knocks down 41.9 percent of his threes.

Oklahoma State should have all hands on deck with freshman starter Lindy Waters expected back in the lineup. Waters missed the last two games with a concussion.

Notes

The Cowboys have lost seven-straight against the Cyclones. Iowa State is the only Big 12 team Jawun Evans hasn’t faced in his career. Phil Forte III is 17 threes away from tying Keiton Page for the Oklahoma State record. The Cyclones hold opponents to 38.0 percent shooting, the best mark in the Big 12; OSU allows 46.3 percent, worst in the league.