OKC Fire Truck Hit By Vehicle In NW OKC

An Oklahoma City fire truck sustained minor damage after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City, fire officials said.

The crash happened shortly after 2 p.m. near Council Road and Northwest Expressway.

The other vehicle involved in the crash, a white, two-door Lexus with damage to the driver's side, drove away from the scene, fire officials said.

No firefighters were injured in the crash. Fire officials have not released a damage estimate for the fire truck.