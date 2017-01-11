Crews Called In To Battle Large Wildfire In Payne County

Multiple crews worked together to get a handle on a large wildfire in western Payne County.

Firefighters out of Stillwater, Mulhall, Guthrie and Perry were all called out to the scene, located in the area of W. 80th St. and Major Rd., just to the east of I-35.

A number of homes in the area were threatened, but crews were able to get the fire under control before anything could be damaged or destroyed. No injuries have been reported. Approximately 240 acres of land burned.