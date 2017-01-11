'All Clear' Given After Bomb Threat At Moore High School

Police have given the “all clear” after investigating a bomb threat at Moore High School.

The evacuation order was given just before 12:30 p.m. and investigators then started sweeping the school. Moore Public Schools sent out the following message on their Twitter page regarding the incident:

Later, school officials updated the situation, saying that the bomb threat message was found on campus, and evacuation procedures followed:

No word yet on if school officials have an idea on who wrote the message.