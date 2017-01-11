Police Locate, Question Possible Witness In Valley Brook Officer - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Police Locate, Question Possible Witness In Valley Brook Officer Shooting

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Police have located and questioned one of the possible witnesses to the shooting of a Valley Brook police officer.

Oklahoma City Police say they found 29-year-old Amber Sizemore on Friday. She was questioned, but was not arrested. No other details on the case were released, and police did not say if they have found the possible second witness, 20-year-old Miranda Allenbaugh.

Officer Brian Southerland was shot New Year's Day during a traffic stop. Police arrested Cory Hartsell for the shooting. 

Southerland is now out of the hospital and in rehab for his injuries.

