Be Prepared For Icy Weather Coming In Late Thursday, Early Friday

We are about 48 hours away from the start of an ice storm but there is still time for a few changes. Here is what we are seeing this morning.

Light freezing drizzle will begin early Friday and continue off and on throughout the day. Heavier freezing rain moves in Friday night and into Saturday. We may see additional icing Saturday night into early Sunday. Late Sunday a line of heavy thunderstorms will march across the state from the west to the east. The rain will end early Monday morning.

We may climb just above freezing at times on Friday afternoon, as well as Saturday afternoon. This may help cut into the ice totals for some. However, there is enough rain headed our way we should see several hours of freezing rain over the 3-day period. The freezing line location is still not exactly pinned down.

The storm could be significant in areas along and west of I-44. High enough totals and strong winds could bring down power lines, cause dangerous roads, and bring down tree limbs.