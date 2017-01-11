Second Arrest Made In Blaine County Murder

The OSBI announced a second arrest today in the murder of Watonga woman, Karlie Pierce.

Adam Collier, 40, was taken into custody for accessory to first degree murder.

Police say Collier helped Alan Brower after the murder.

"During the investigation, agents learned Collier assisted in the cleanup of the crime scene, helped with the removal of Pierce’s body from the crime scene, as well as the disposal of her body and evidence of the crime."

Officials say the investigation found Brower murdered Pierce in the home they shared in Watonga. Pierce's father found her body burned in a field near Greenfield. Brower was arrested for first degree murder.