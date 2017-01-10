My 2 Cents: President Obama Gives Farewell Speech In Chicago

President Obama gave his farewell speech Tuesday night, where it all started for him politically, his adopted hometown of Chicago.

Loyal supporters, and a few vocal protesters, filled the auditorium where the President gave a 50 minute speech.

He took no real shots at the president-elect, and when the crowd booed about the inauguration coming in 10 days, he told them to stop.

President Obama spent a lot of time talking about race relations, how he felt they'd improved over his two terms, but that we have a long way to go to accomplish the goal of a post-racial America.

And the President got emotional when he addressed the First Lady.

"For the past 25 years, you have not only been my wife and mother of my children, you have been my best friend," Obama said during his speech. "You took on a role you didn't ask for, and you made it your own, with grace and with grit and with style."

The President went on to thank Vice President Biden for their close friendship.

It was a touching farewell to historic presidency.

--

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.

