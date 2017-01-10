Canadian Valley Tech Center Reopens After 2013 Tornado - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Canadian Valley Tech Center Reopens After 2013 Tornado

Their campus was destroyed by a massive EF-3 tornado nearly four years ago. The Canadian Valley Technology Center in El Reno had an official, grand re-opening Tuesday afternoon.
EL RENO, Oklahoma -

Their campus was destroyed by a massive EF-3 tornado nearly four years ago.  

The Canadian Valley Technology Center in El Reno had an official, grand re-opening Tuesday afternoon.  

The school offers 17 programs for trades ranging from cosmetology to automobile care to nursing.  

Deputy Superintendent Gayla Lutts said they serve nearly 700 students.

“It makes the students proud. The students are proud to be here. The teachers are proud to be here. But the bottom line is to educate the students to get good jobs that will impact our economy,” she said.  

The $54 million rebuilding job was helped along by a successful bond issue in 2014.

