Suspect Dead After Police-Involved Standoff In NE OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Suspect Dead After Police-Involved Standoff In NE OKC

Posted: Updated:
An armed suspect was in a standoff situation with police after firing shots at officers Tuesday night. An armed suspect was in a standoff situation with police after firing shots at officers Tuesday night.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

An armed suspect is dead after firing shots at officers Tuesday night. Police confirms Brandon Sanford, 33, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police said there were no negotiations after an armed man reportedly shot at officers and led them on a chase before crashing out near NE 15 and Lottie. When officers initiated a traffic stop with a red Dodge pickup, the vehicle rolled to a near stop.

Police said the driver fired gunshots at the officers without getting out of the vehicle. The vehicle drove away and police chased the vehicle. A few blocks later, Oklahoma City police joined in the chase. 

"The truck hit the light pole and then everything stopped right then and there and more and more cops just showed up," a witness told News 9.

Oklahoma City police set up a perimeter around the armed suspect inside the vehicle near NE 15 and Lottie. The SWAT team was called to the area and a robot was used to get closer to the suspect, who was not moving.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.