Suspect Dead After Police-Involved Standoff In NE OKC

An armed suspect was in a standoff situation with police after firing shots at officers Tuesday night.

An armed suspect is dead after firing shots at officers Tuesday night. Police confirms Brandon Sanford, 33, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police said there were no negotiations after an armed man reportedly shot at officers and led them on a chase before crashing out near NE 15 and Lottie. When officers initiated a traffic stop with a red Dodge pickup, the vehicle rolled to a near stop.

Police said the driver fired gunshots at the officers without getting out of the vehicle. The vehicle drove away and police chased the vehicle. A few blocks later, Oklahoma City police joined in the chase.

"The truck hit the light pole and then everything stopped right then and there and more and more cops just showed up," a witness told News 9.

Oklahoma City police set up a perimeter around the armed suspect inside the vehicle near NE 15 and Lottie. The SWAT team was called to the area and a robot was used to get closer to the suspect, who was not moving.

No officers were injured in the shooting.