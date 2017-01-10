Multiple Pedestrians Injured In SW OKC Crash

Several pedestrians and vehicles are involved in crash in southwest Oklahoma City.

The crash was reported about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday near SW 51 and May Avenue.

Police said four people were hit in the crash. Two of the four pedestrians were children. All injured pedestrians were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

