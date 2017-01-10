Police: Missing Norman Toddler Found Safe

Norman Police say they have safely located a missing 3-year-old boy.

Norman PD posted about missing 3-year-old Jacoby Cox on the station’s Facebook page. Police say Jacoby was last seen around 3:45 p.m. wearing a blue shirt with black sleeves and jeans. Just before 6 p.m., the department updated the post, saying the boy had been found safe.

So far there have been no details about where the boy was found.

He went missing in the 10200 block of Geronimo Dr., which is located on the north side of Lake Thunderbird, north of Alameda Dr. and east of 96th Ave. NE. Norman Police initially said they did not believe Jacoby was in danger, but asked for the public's help in finding him.