OU Hoops: KU's Big Second Half Hands Sooners Seventh-Straight Loss

KU’s Frank Mason III, isn’t used to losing basketball games. That’s why when his second ranked Jayhawks trailed Oklahoma by nine points at halftime, the senior point guard decided to take matters into his own hands.

Mason got things rolling out of intermission with a few layups, then while his KU teammates followed suit, Mason caught fire with four 3-pointers in the first 10 minutes of the half as the Jayhawks completely flipped the script and coasted to a 81-70 win over Oklahoma inside an energetic Lloyd Noble Center.

“He took over and everyone else just followed,” KU head coach Bill Self said of his point guard.

Mason finished the game with 28 points and five assists as his Jayhawks handed the Sooners their seventh consecutive loss.

“I was just taking what the defense gave me,” Mason said. “Just driving the ball down hill and creating for my teammates and myself.”

KU's Josh Jackson: "We didn't know how fast we were going to come back, but we knew we were going to do it." #RockChalk #Sooners — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) January 11, 2017

Jordan Woodard returned from his four-game absence to total seven points but his presence alone wasn’t enough to life the Sooners to their first conference win of the season.

“It was a good opening 20 for sure, I thought our guys energy, effort, enthusiasm and intensity was terrific,” OU head coach Lon Kruger said. “Kansas came out with that same advantage in the second half and cut into that lead very quickly.”

While the final result wasn’t ideal for OU, the Sooners’ effort in the first half is worth noting.

Staring at a 21-12 deficit midway through the first half, the Sooners faced an uphill battle as KU looked every part of the Big 12 Goliath they’ve been hyped up to be.

With their feet now under them and enough young talent to make things interesting, OU’s offense began to click.

Rashard Odomes hit a runner in the lane, Kameron McGusty knocked down a 3-pointer, then showed his toughness by finishing a contested layup as the Sooners were finding their rhythm.

With the crowd now alive and in top form, Jamuni McNeace’s hook shot tied the game at 25-25 before the Sooners went on an 11-to-2 run the rest of the way to take a 36-27 lead into intermission.

Bill Self on OU: “Their pieces are going to be good. I mean, they were better than us for 20 minutes, a lot better than us." #Sooners — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) January 11, 2017

Despite the big halftime lead, the Jayhawks’ 13-0 run to open the second half was too much for this young Sooners team to overcome.

“Good steps in a lot of ways and yet we still have to put together 40 minutes, we’re searching for that,” Kruger said.

Odomes and McGusty led the Sooners in scoring with 13 points apiece while Christian James added nine of his own.

Along with Mason’s big night, Josh Jackson totaled 16 points and Devonte’ Graham added 13.

Oklahoma will be back in action on Saturday at home against Texas Tech.