Wednesday To See Highs In Low 70s

Skies will stay partly cloudy Tuesday night with temperatures dropping to around 40 degrees.

The wind will pick up out of the south Wednesday morning. Sunshine returns Wednesday with highs in the low 70s.

A cold front comes through on Thursday increasing clouds and dropping highs to the upper 40s. Any chance for rain will stay in southeast Oklahoma.

Our big winter storm moves in on Friday. With temperatures around freezing, freezing rain looks likely in northwest and central Oklahoma. This storm will continue to bring precipitation through Sunday. Details and ice amounts are still being fine-tuned.