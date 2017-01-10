Spring Creek Development In Edmond Will Likely Go To A Vote - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Spring Creek Development In Edmond Will Likely Go To A Vote

EDMOND, Oklahoma -

A major shopping development in Edmond will most likely go to a vote of the people.

The Spring Creek retail district expansion project near Bryant and 15th Street in Edmond will likely be on the April 4 ballot.

In November 2016, the Edmond City Council voted through a zoning change which opened the door for the $160 million project that would include 50 retail shops and 325 apartments.

Former Edmond Mayor Dan O’Neil opposes the project.

On Monday, he turned in more than 900 signatures from residences who also oppose the rezoning.

According to the City of Edmond, 690 are required to put the issue on the April 4 ballot. The City is now working to verify the names.

“The biggest concern we have are the apartments and the extra traffic,” said O’Neil.  

O'Neil said the Memphis-based developer behind the project doesn’t have experience combining retail and apartments.

“We don't think Edmond is the right place to try his experiment,” O’Neil said.

O’Neil thinks the three stories of apartments over the retail space will overwhelm the shopping district.

“I think this will get voted down,” O’Neil said.

Poag Development wants to break ground on the project in the fall.

