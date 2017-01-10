Child Reportedly Struck By Vehicle In Bethany

Emergency crews were called to reports of a child struck by a vehicle in Bethany, Tuesday afternoon.

First responders were called out to a neighborhood near NW 18th St. and N. Rockwell Ave. Authorities shut down Rockwell Ave. in both directions, from NW 16th St. to NW 19th St., while crews worked the scene.

The identity and condition of the victim is not known at this time. That person was transported by EMSA to a local hospital.