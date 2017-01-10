House Special Investigation Committee Widens To Second Lawmaker

Dozens of tow truck drivers and first responders escorted a casket Saturday through the streets of Oklahoma City to raise awareness about highway safety.More >>
Dozens of tow truck drivers and first responders escorted a casket Saturday through the streets of Oklahoma City to raise awareness about highway safety.More >>
A small earthquake was recorded Saturday in Lincoln County, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.More >>
A small earthquake was recorded Saturday in Lincoln County, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.