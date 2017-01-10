Suspect, Victim Identified In Deadly Shooting At Grand Casino

Two people were shot at the Grand Casino in Shawnee early Tuesday. The investigation is being headed up by the Citizen Potawatomi Nation with multiple agencies also involved, including the FBI.

A Nation spokesperson said the shooting did not happen on the casino floor but in the administrative offices. No other people at the casino at the time were ever in harm's way.

Authorities say only two people were involved in the incident and both were casino employees. During a press conference around 2 p.m., investigators identified the victim as 22-year-old Matt Palmer and the shooter as 28-year-old Justin Wells.

At this point, investigators say it is too early to say what led up to the shooting.

