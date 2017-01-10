Beaver County Wildfire Commanding Crews From Three States

A high fire danger is expected throughout the day today and already this morning crews were out fighting the flames.

A large wildfire in Beaver County broke out around 3 a.m. near Slapout. Crews say the wildfire grew to be four miles wide.

News 9 storm tracker Marty Logan counted as many as 50 emergency vehicles being used to fight this fire. Crews from Kansas and Texas also joined in the fight along with local firefighters..

After a few hours, crews were able to contain the fire that they say began when a utility pole fell over in Slapout.

As Logan was tracking that fire in Beaver County, crews got word of another fire in Ellis County but that was quickly put out.