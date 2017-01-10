Driver Arrested After Deadly Auto-Ped In NW OKC

The driver who struck and killed a pedestrian in NW OKC, early Tuesday morning, has been arrested on a manslaughter complaint, police said.

The pedestrian, who police have now identified as 60-year-old Arlee Williamson Jr., was hit and killed by an SUV at W. Reno Ave. and N. MacArthur Blvd.

Police tell News 9 Williamson was pushing a shopping cart south on MacArthur in the outside southbound lane when Bates’ SUV hit him from behind. Williamson was transported by EMSA to Presbyterian Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police identified the driver of the SUV as 45-year-old Alphaeus Bates. Bates was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on one count of First-Degree Manslaughter, one count of Causing an Accident without a Valid Driver’s License Resulting in Death, one count of Driving without a License and one count of Failure to show Proof of Insurance. His bond was set at $16,500.

According to the initial report, Bates did not show any signs of impairment in the crash. Bates was given a blood test, of which the results are pending.