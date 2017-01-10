Driver Arrested After Deadly Auto-Ped In NW OKC

The rain has been very persistent in eastern Oklahoma Saturday morning, but unfortunately for us in Oklahoma City, we've missed out.More >>
The rain has been very persistent in eastern Oklahoma Saturday morning, but unfortunately for us in Oklahoma City, we've missed out.More >>
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper is in the hospital in critical condition, after being hit by a car during a chase on I-35.More >>
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper is in the hospital in critical condition, after being hit by a car during a chase on I-35.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.