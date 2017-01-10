Driver Arrested After Deadly Auto-Ped In NW OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Driver Arrested After Deadly Auto-Ped In NW OKC

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Connect
Police identified the driver of the SUV as 45-year-old Alphaeus Bates. Police identified the driver of the SUV as 45-year-old Alphaeus Bates.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The driver who struck and killed a pedestrian in NW OKC, early Tuesday morning, has been arrested on a manslaughter complaint, police said.

The pedestrian, who police have now identified as 60-year-old Arlee Williamson Jr., was hit and killed by an SUV at W. Reno Ave. and N. MacArthur Blvd.

Police tell News 9 Williamson was pushing a shopping cart south on MacArthur in the outside southbound lane when Bates’ SUV hit him from behind. Williamson was transported by EMSA to Presbyterian Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police identified the driver of the SUV as 45-year-old Alphaeus Bates. Bates was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on one count of First-Degree Manslaughter, one count of Causing an Accident without a Valid Driver’s License Resulting in Death, one count of Driving without a License and one count of Failure to show Proof of Insurance. His bond was set at $16,500.

According to the initial report, Bates did not show any signs of impairment in the crash. Bates was given a blood test, of which the results are pending.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.