Chambers’ Trial Set To Begin Today In Stillwater

STILLWATER, Oklahoma -

Accused killer Adacia Chambers is due in court this morning.

She’s charged with killing four people and injuring 42 others after driving into a crowd at the Oklahoma State homecoming parade in October 2015. The four murder and 42 assault and battery charges each carry potential life sentences.

Today is the first day of the jury trial. Jury selection is scheduled to begin today at 9 a.m. and it’s a process that can last a couple of days.

News 9 learned about a plea deal being discussed but the district attorney has not released any details.

Chambers’ family and attorney Tony Coleman will hold a press conference immediately following the hearing.

News 9 is on the scene, on the story all day in Stillwater and will bring you updates as they come in.

