SE OKC Family Loses Two Of Four Dogs In House Fire

One family dog died and another is missing after a late Monday house fire near SE 20th and Central.

Firefighters pulled up to the full involved house fire just before 10 p.m. They were told about four family dogs inside the home at the time. Two were pulled out safely.

Only one person was home at the time. She made it out safely.

Firefighters initially determined the fire started when a fire in the fire place grew too large.

The home is a total loss.