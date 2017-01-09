DHS Requests Money To Continue Serving Aging And Disabled - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

DHS Requests Money To Continue Serving Aging And Disabled

OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Department of Human Services (DHS) submitted a supplemental budget request Monday at the state Capitol, to help the agency continue to provide services for aging Oklahomans and people with developmental disabilities through this fiscal year.

DHS spokeswoman Sheree Powell said $42 million are needed to make it through to June 30.

Powell said the agency wasn't granted a full year's worth of funding for those particular programs in the last legislative session.

“In March, we’ll start having some very serious cash flow issues within DHS,” she explained.

According to the budget request, DHS needs $34 million for the programs serving the aging and those with developmental disabilities.

“There are people whose lives depend on these programs,” Powell told News 9.

And the request showed, the remaining money in the request is needed for a shortfall with adoption subsidy payments and the "Pinnacle Plan."

Powell said the agency is already as lean as can be from previous cuts.

If they don't get the supplemental soon, even more painful decisions may have to be made.

“There’s many different options that are available including employee furloughs, or program cuts, rate cuts, there’s just a lot of things that we may have to do,” she explained.

