Effort To Save Historic Okemah Water Towers Gains Momentum

A grassroots effort to save Okemah's historic "Hot and Cold" water towers has gained momentum.

A year ago, the Okemah City Council announced plans to tear down the nearly 100-year-old towers down, because they haven't been operational for years and they posed a safety hazard to homes nearby .

Local contractor Willard White spearheaded the effort to restore the towers.

"And we have $64,000 raised in eight months of our small town less than 3,000 people," Okemah resident Willard White said.

Interim City Manager Jim Copeland says town leaders now support the effort to save the towers.