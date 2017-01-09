Charges Filed Against Man Accused Of Shooting Valley Brook Police Officer

Criminal charges were filed Monday against a man accused of shooting a Valley Brook police officer during a traffic stop .

Cory Lee Hartsell, 27, was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, one count of possession of a firearm after a former conviction of a felony, one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and one count of trafficking a controlled dangerous substance.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Hartsell fired several rounds of gunfire at a Valley Brook police officer on Jan. 1 near Interstate 240 and Pole Road .

Hartsell was reportedly driving a red Chevrolet Avalanche when he was pulled over by the officer and left the vehicle near a Toys 'R Us near Plaza Mayor, which was known as Crossroads Mall.

The owner of the red Chevrolet Avalanche reported the vehicle stolen to Oklahoma City police after Hartsell did not return the vehicle when asked to do so on Jan. 1, prior to the shooting.

When Oklahoma City police officers searched the vehicle, they found 36.11 grams of white powder which field tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the probable cause affidavit.

After receiving text messages from Hartsell, his family members notified police of his whereabouts.

Hartsell was arrested late Jan. 2 near SW 46 and Cinderella Drive in Oklahoma City. When officers arrested Hartsell, "Hartsell said he was sorry for hurting one of you guys (police)," according to the court document.

Prior to being arrested, family members told Oklahoma City police officers that Hartsell was asking for help in leaving the state and told them about the shooting incident.

According to state corrections department records, Hartsell was convicted of several drug and theft crimes since May 2009 in Oklahoma, McClain and Washington counties.

