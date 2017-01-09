Monday Night To See Partly Cloudy Skies

Skies will stay partly cloudy Monday night and with a breezy south wind our temperatures will only drop to the mid-40s.
Mostly sunny skies are expected Tuesday with highs topping out in the mid-60s. By Wednesday, we will reach into the low 70s. Fire danger will be high both days.
