Crews Battle Pair Of Wildfires Near Guthrie

Crews in Logan County were called out to battle a pair of wildfires around the Guthrie area.

The largest of the two fires started about 10 miles north of Guthrie. Crews from Orlando and Mullhall were called in to assist the Guthrie Fire Department with this blaze. The fire ignited in a remote area. No structures were threatened.

Another wildfire sparked along I-35, near the Edmond-Guthrie Regional Airport. Firefighters from Guthrie, Oakcliff and Woodcrest were called in to fight this fire. No structures were damaged, but several hay bales were scorched.

The causes of the fires have not yet bee determined.

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information.