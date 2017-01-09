Cache Of Marijuana, Marijuana-Infused Products Seized In Canadian County

Deputies in Canadian County seized a trove of marijuana and marijuana-infused products in a car loaded on the back of a semi hauling vehicles.

Investigators determined the semi driver was not involved in trafficking the drugs and allowed him to leave without being cited.

According to the report, deputies were alerted to the presence of drugs after stopping to investigate the semi, pulled on the shoulder near mile marker 115, just west of El Reno. The drugs were found in duffle bags in the trunk of a 1997 Toyota Camry.

In a press release issued Monday, the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office says they found the following items inside the car:

Sixty-six four-ounce bottles of Cannabis (Marijuana) cough syrup, 178 packages of THC (Marijuana) vape canisters, five bottles of THC (Marijuana) “Siracha Hot Sauce”, two bottles of THC (Marijuana) “Freddie’s Hot Sauce”, six 24-ounce bottles of Cannabis (THC) water, 87 grams of THC (Marijuana) wax, and three grams of THC powder.

All of the items were marked for resale, investigators say.

In addition to the marijuana-infused items, deputies also found five and a half pounds of pot, packaged in vacuum-sealed bags. In all, investigators say the drugs were worth more than $60,000.

“I believe these drugs were manufactured with the intent of illegal distribution in Non-legal states under the guise of being manufactured for legal retail sale in California or Colorado. Except for the five and a half pounds of marijuana, the drugs were all packaged and priced as if they were intended to be purchased from a shelf in a retail store,” said Canadian County Sheriff, Chris West.

The Canadian County Sheriff’s Office is working together with the US Drug Enforcement Agency on this case. It remains under investigation.