Crews Douse Wildfire In NW OKC

Crews have successfully doused a wildfire that has sparked up in northwest Oklahoma City.

Firefighters were called out to the scene along N. Morgan Rd., between W. Britton Rd. and W. Wilshire Blvd., just before 2 p.m.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. About four acres of land burned, but fire crews were able to quickly get a handle on the situation before anything was damaged. No structures were threatened.